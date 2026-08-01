The country’s breakthrough came in 2013 when Mutya Datul made history as the first Filipina—and the first Asian—to win the Miss Supranational crown. More than a decade later, Katrina Llegado reclaimed the title, becoming only the second Filipina to wear the coveted crown and reaffirming the Philippines’ reputation as a global pageant powerhouse.

Beyond the two victories, the Philippines has also produced outstanding finalists, including Pauline Amelinckx, who finished as first runner-up in 2023, while Tarah Valencia earned third runner-up honors in 2025. Every other Philippine representative has successfully advanced into the semifinals or higher, proving the country’s sustained excellence on the international stage.

The achievement reflects not only the strength of the country’s candidates but also years of preparation, world-class training, and the unmistakable confidence and stage presence that have become hallmarks of Filipina beauty queens.

The Philippines’ Miss Supranational placement streak (2012–2026)

2026 – Katrina Llegado — Winner

2025 – Tarah Valencia — Third Runner-Up

2024 – Alethea Ambrosio — Top 12 and Miss Supranational Asia & Oceania

2023 – Pauline Amelinckx — First Runner-Up

2022 – Alison Black — Top 24

2021 – Dindi Pajares — Top 12

2019 – Resham Saeed — Top 25

2018 – Jehza Huelar — Top 10

2017 – Chanel Olive Thomas — Top 10

2016 – Joanna Eden — Top 25

2015 – Rogelie Catacutan — Top 20

2014 – Yvethe Santiago — Top 20

2013 – Mutya Datul — Winner

2012 – Elaine Kay Moll — Third Runner-Up

With Katrina Llegado’s triumph, the Philippines continues an extraordinary legacy at Miss Supranational—one built on consistency, resilience, and a tradition of excellence that has kept the country’s flag flying high on the international pageant stage.