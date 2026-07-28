He alleged that investigators had uncovered supposed ghost projects, double appropriations, recycled project photographs used for billing, and an allegedly illegal reclamation project presented as slope protection structures.

Lacson claimed that infrastructure projects in Taguig from 2020 to 2025 amounted to P14.4 billion, adding that the figure could still increase as his office continues its review.

“We hope the excellent research and investigative work that my staff did in this regard won’t be wasted and will contribute to the Ombudsman’s efforts to expedite their investigation,” he said.

The senator added that his office would continue gathering and submitting additional evidence.

“We assure the Office of the Ombudsman, we won’t relax. We will ‘kalkal’ pa more!” he said.

Probe linked to Cayetano bailiwick

Although Lacson did not identify any individual in his latest statement, his investigation has repeatedly focused on infrastructure projects in Taguig City, the political bailiwick of Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano. In previous public statements, Lacson said the evidence his office had gathered could support cases against those responsible for the alleged anomalies.

Earlier reports also said Lacson was considering bypassing a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry and instead submitting the evidence directly to the Ombudsman to speed up case buildup.

Cayetano welcomes investigation

Cayetano has denied allegations that Taguig's infrastructure projects involved ghost projects and has questioned renewed verification by the Department of Public Works and Highways, citing earlier reviews that, according to him, found no ghost projects in the city.

Following Lacson's latest move, Cayetano said he welcomed the filing of the evidence before the Ombudsman, indicating he was prepared for the allegations to undergo formal investigation.

The Office of the Ombudsman has yet to announce whether it will initiate a motu proprio investigation or issue any orders in connection with the documents submitted by Lacson as of Tuesday.