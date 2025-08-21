Heaven Peralejo named PlayTime’s first Filipina actress ambassadress

PlayTime, the country's most innovative online entertainment and gaming platform, has found its perfect match in one of today's most dynamic and influential young actresses, Heaven Peralejo.

Peralejo was officially revealed as PlayTime's newest brand endorser and first Filipina actress ambassadress as she joins Philippine Prince of Comedy Vic Sotto, marking the start of an exciting partnership aimed at empowering Filipinos to play, express, and win with heart.

“Heaven represents the kind of energy we want to champion, authentic, driven, and full of heart," said Krizia Cortez, director of Public Relations, PlayTime.

“She embodies our platform's mix of fun, fire, and Filipina empowerment. We couldn't have chosen a better face for PlayTime."

“As a rising muse in the entertainment and online content space, Heaven's connection with our market makes her a natural fit for Play Time's vision of community and passion," Cortez said.

Peralejo is happy to be part of the Play Time family.