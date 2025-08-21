Heaven Peralejo stands her ground in 'I Love You Since 1892'

When Viva One officially announced in July that I Love You Since 1892 would finally push through—with Heaven Peralejo and Jerome Ponce as its lead stars—social media lit up with mixed reactions. For years, fans had anticipated the project as the long-awaited reunion of Janella Salvador and Marlo Mortel, whose tandem first gained traction in 2018 when ABS-CBN Entertainment released a teaser poster. The casting shift, after years of delay, stirred disappointment among some supporters.

But for Heaven Peralejo, stepping into the spotlight of this highly anticipated period romance is not just a job—it’s a calling she embraces wholeheartedly.

Responding to criticism

The young actress, who first gained public attention through Pinoy Big Brother, faced the criticism head-on.

“Oo nga, aktres ako. Ito yung job ko. Mahal ko yung trabaho ko and I shouldn’t be contained with one character na ang ganda-ganda ng istorya,” she firmly stated.

Heaven added that she poured all her effort and passion into portraying her dual roles as Carmela and Carmelita.

“Hindi tayo magpapatinag. Ito ay ginagawa ko bilang Carmela at Carmelita. Iniaalay ko ito, of course, sa ating Diyos, sa management, and sa mga taong nagmamahal. Do’n tayo dapat nagpo-focus. Dapat positive lang tayo.”

Building confidence with support

Behind Heaven’s resilience is the strong support system provided by her co-star Jerome Ponce and their director. Their encouragement helped her gain the confidence to take on a role that comes with both great expectations and great scrutiny.

She believes that what matters most is the work they’ve accomplished together:

“Naibigay namin ang best namin, and I think doon dapat nakatuon ang atensyon ng mga manonood.”

A career on the rise

Since leaving the Pinoy Big Brother house, Heaven has steadily carved her path in the entertainment industry. From supporting roles to leading-lady stints in films and teleseryes, she has consistently proven her growth as an actress. I Love You Since 1892 marks another turning point in her career—a chance to shoulder a grand, ambitious project with historical and romantic depth.

First teased in 2018, I Love You Since 1892 was delayed for years before being revived under Viva One. Its period romance premise, paired with the nostalgia of its initial fan base, made the project a highly sensitive one when the cast was reshuffled. But with its fresh creative direction and a new pairing at its heart, the series now aims to win over audiences with a mix of history, love, and destiny.

For Heaven, it’s not about replacing what might have been, but about honoring the story and proving that she deserves to be where she is—at the center of a love story more than a century in the making.