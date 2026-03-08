Bea Alonzo prepares for next chapter on television

Whispers From Heaven will feature a strong cast that includes Tom Rodriguez, Cassy Legaspi, Maricar Reyes, and other notable actors. The series is expected to deliver an emotional and thought-provoking narrative as Bea returns to primetime storytelling.

Her last major television project was Widows’ War, where she starred alongside Carla Abellana in a gripping story that spun off from the popular mystery dramas Royal Blood and Widow’s Web.

Discovering life beyond the spotlight

During her break from showbiz, Bea chose to focus on her personal life and growing her business ventures—something she said she had long wanted to explore but never had the time to fully pursue.

“Things are great. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do also but never really found the time to do it na ‘yun talagang not wearing any other hat but that. So far parang feeling ko nakapag-create na tayo ng foundation, so I’m very happy about that and I discovered a lot of things about myself that way.”

("...I've always wanted to do also but never really found the time to do it where I'm not wearing any other hat but that. So far, I feel like we're creating a foundation...")

The pause also allowed the actress to reflect on life beyond the demands of the industry she has been part of for over two decades.

“There are many things na — may mga simple joys na na-miss ko kasi when you’re in the public eye, parang you tend to see like ’yung mga big things lang, big gestures. Nakalimutan ko i-enjoy ’yung simple joys.”

("There are many things—there are simple joys that I miss because when you're in the public eye, you tend to see just the big things, big gestures. I forgot to enjoy the simple joys.")

Keeping love private

While Bea has been open about her personal growth, she remains protective when it comes to discussing her relationship with businessman Vincent Co. When asked about their future together, the actress chose to keep details private.

“As much as I would like to share with you pero syempre kasi I’m also protecting someone wh’s not from showbiz, he has a private life, he’s a private individual,” she said.

A full-circle moment

As she celebrates 25 years in show business, Bea Alonzo’s return with Whispers From Heaven feels like a full-circle moment—one that reflects both her evolution as an actress and her renewed appreciation for the journey that brought her here.

For fans who have followed her career from the beginning, her upcoming series promises not just a comeback, but a meaningful new chapter in the story of one of Philippine television’s most enduring leading ladies.