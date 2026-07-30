“Maraming pamilya ang nahihirapang ayusin ang mga naiwang ari-arian dahil sa gastusin at komplikadong proseso. Layunin ng panukalang ito na bigyan sila ng mas sapat na panahon at mas magaan na paraan upang maayos ang kanilang obligasyon,” Go said.

The bill would allow executors, administrators, heirs or beneficiaries to file estate tax amnesty returns either electronically or manually. It also proposes allowing installment payments over two years without penalties or interest, provided at least 25% of the total amount due is paid initially.

Upon full payment and compliance with the requirements, taxpayers would receive immunity from unpaid estate taxes, related penalties and applicable civil, criminal and administrative cases for the covered period.

Go said the proposal aims to help families affected by the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage the settlement of long-standing tax obligations.

The measure also directs the Department of Finance and the Bureau of Internal Revenue to issue implementing rules within 30 days after the law takes effect.