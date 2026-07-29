The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte said Wednesday it expects the impeachment trial to enter a more technical phase as prosecutors begin presenting Commission on Audit (COA) witnesses, but vowed to keep cross-examinations limited to issues directly relevant to the charges.

Defense counsel Michael Poa said proceedings are likely to become more extensive once the prosecution presents state auditors expected to testify on audit findings involving confidential funds released to Duterte's offices.

"It will be more complicated when it comes to COA because I'm sure the prosecution will have more questions to make its case," Poa told reporters after Wednesday's hearing.

"But I'm still hoping that it won't take too long. It will depend on how the proceedings go," he added.