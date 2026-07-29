The DA said the technology will replace traditional laboratory methods that relied on improvised bottles, manual aeration and less efficient propagation techniques.

The improved propagules will be distributed free to seaweed farmers nationwide, helping increase yields and reduce losses linked to poor-quality or disease-affected seedlings.

The Philippines remains one of the world’s leading producers of carrageenan-bearing seaweeds, which serve as raw materials for global food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and various industrial applications. The sector also provides livelihoods to thousands of coastal communities.

BFAR Chief Aquaculturist Ida Capacio described the facility as a major breakthrough for an industry that has waited decades for stronger government support.

“This is something we have waited for for decades,” said BFAR Chief Aquaculturist Ida Capacio. “Before, we relied on improvised systems. Now we can produce quality propagules much faster because of the SBRs. The dreams we have for the Philippine seaweed industry are finally becoming reality.”

Capacio, who has spent nearly two decades at the National Seaweed Technology Development Center, said the project represents a significant investment in an industry that has long faced challenges despite its contribution to exports and coastal livelihoods.

The first batches of seaweed propagules will be distributed to major production areas, including Zamboanga, Palawan and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Other target areas include Cebu, Iloilo, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Masbate.

BFAR will also conduct farmer training programs to ensure proper handling and maximize the survival rate and productivity of the new planting materials.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the facility marks a new phase for the Philippine seaweed industry, where the country currently ranks as the world’s fourth-largest producer.

“This is the first facility of its kind in the Philippines. We can now produce seaweed propagules on demand instead of waiting for seasonal growth,” Tiu Laurel said. “Our goal is simple. We want to provide clean, disease-free planting materials from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and help regain the Philippines position as the world's leading Kappaphycus seaweed producer.”

The DA is also exploring the establishment of additional bioreactor facilities in Palawan and Mindanao to expand production capacity and accelerate research on new seaweed varieties for food, pharmaceuticals, industrial uses and organic fertilizer.