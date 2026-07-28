"On that point, I am truly blessed. I am favored by God in that regard," she said.

Duterte also thanked the staff of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), saying they have stood by her throughout.

According to Pulse Asia's latest survey, Duterte topped the presidential preference poll with 49% while her trust rating remained steady at 58%.

Glow from trust

The vice president also shared a lighthearted moment with supporters in The Hague, Netherlands, after they asked about her skincare routine and how she maintains a radiant appearance despite the challenges she has faced since assuming office.

"I've only added a few more skincare products because I'm getting older, right? It's difficult when you're only 38 but end up looking 68," she quipped.

She then appeared to take a swipe at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Because we know someone who's only 68, but already looks like a corpse," she added.

Duterte said her skincare routine has not changed much since 2022 and that she simply follows her dermatologist's advice.

PRRD's condition

The vice president also assured supporters that former President Rodrigo Duterte is in good health and said they had an extensive discussion about politics.

"He's doing fine. He has no problems. We had a productive discussion about politics. Most of our time was spent answering his questions about the state of politics in the Philippines," she said.

Sara also invited fellow Filipinos to join the Free Duterte rally scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, in front of the International Criminal Court.

She said she had informed the former president about the event, and he initially questioned its purpose.

"I told him it was simply to let us express our anger and let the whole world hear the anger of the Filipino people over what was done to you," she said.

The vice president added that she reminded the former president the rally would not help his legal case but would instead serve as an outlet for the frustrations of his supporters, to which he eventually agreed.

She also assured supporters that she remains committed to fulfilling her duties and the OVP's mandate.

"We simply continue implementing the programs and projects funded under our office's budget. That's all we've been doing," she said.