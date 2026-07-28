The assembly concluded peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported.

In Nueva Vizcaya, members of various farmers' and laborers' organizations from different provinces held a peaceful assembly on the morning of 27 July along the frontage of the Nueva Vizcaya People's Stage outside the provincial capitol compound.

Authorities estimated the turnout at around 25 participants.

The participants called for the protection and promotion of the rights and welfare of farmers and laborers, opposed mining activities in Nueva Vizcaya over their alleged impacts on communities, agricultural lands, and the environment, and advocated for the protection of ancestral lands, natural resources, and the livelihoods of affected communities.

Police monitoring showed that the activity remained orderly, with no untoward incidents recorded as of 10:35 a.m.

In Ilocos Norte, advocacy group Kaammoyo Ti Kappia also renewed its opposition to the proposed Buhawind Offshore Wind Project ahead of the President's SONA.

In a statement issued by the organization, spokesperson Rev. Fr. Randy S. Manicap said the group supports fisherfolk, Indigenous Peoples, and coastal communities that have raised concerns over the project's potential effects on livelihoods, marine resources, and the environment.

The group acknowledged the country's transition toward renewable energy but argued that development projects should undergo meaningful public consultation and ensure that affected communities are adequately informed and heard before implementation.

Kaammoyo Ti Kappia also questioned the reported postponement of public scoping activities in Pagudpud and Burgos, saying the consultations are important in allowing residents to raise concerns about the proposed offshore wind development.

The organization likewise cited previous issues involving large-scale development projects, including proposals affecting ancestral domains, and called for greater transparency and community participation in government decision-making.

While welcoming Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Marcos' call for "careful discernment" regarding the multibillion-peso Buhawind project, the group questioned how the project advanced to its pre-development phase and urged authorities to fully address the concerns raised by affected sectors.

Kaammoyo Ti Kappia appealed to the provincial government to support calls from fisherfolk, Indigenous Peoples, and concerned residents seeking to halt the project's further development pending broader public consultation.

The group said it hopes future generations of Ilokanos will continue to benefit from the province's coastal ecosystems, fisheries, and natural resources, stressing that development initiatives should balance economic growth with environmental protection and community welfare.

Authorities reported no protest-related disturbances in connection with any of the activities held across the region ahead of the President's fifth SONA.