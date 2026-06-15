Why Derrick Monasterio is ecstatic with ‘Ibarra… Ngayon!’

To this day, the core lessons from the novel — education is the ultimate weapon for progress; systematic corruption must be actively confronted and dealt with; and subservience and blind obedience mixed with apathy and indifference silence and exploit the vulnerable and weak; and it feeds tyranny and emboldens the reign of greed — ring louder than ever.

Juan Crisostomo Ibarra

“It’s my biggest career challenge and opportunity,” said Monasterio when asked about his thoughts on portraying Crisostomo Ibarra in the musical. “I feel ecstatic, excited, and it feels surreal to me. Theater and music have always been my first love. It never crossed my mind that I would take on the role.”

The challenges, Monasterio said: “On the top of my head, it has to be the dignified stance and physicality of Crisostomo. You know, I have a lazy posture and makulit. Crisostomo is always prim and proper, an honest-to-goodness personification of a 19th-century gentleman.”

“The songs are another challenge,” Monasterio said. “It’s musical theater that at times borders on the operatic. It’s a rewarding experience. Singing them, with such beautiful and meaningful lines, ang sarap sa pakiramdam (feels really good).”

“Portraying Ibarra in this musical, embodying this iconic character, made me break out of my comfort zone,” said Monasterio. “The national issues that we all face, the politics and the social dynamics, I see them all now in a different light.”

Maria Clara

Portraying Maria Clara in this musical theater production is Andrea Manuel-Stevenson, a classically trained soprano and theater actress who had four years of extensive classical vocal training at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where she graduated with highest honors and distinction.

“It holds immense sentimental value to me because I performed her in Kanser, which was my first professional theater production in 2018,” Stevenson said. “Her childhood romance with Crisostomo, the truth about her lineage, and the heavy sacrifices she made — being Maria Clara is not an easy role.”

On Monasterio being her Ibarra: “He has the look, voice, passion and fire, and every rehearsal, he nails it all the time. For sure, during the performances, he brings his 100 percent,” said Stevenson.

She added: “We have a deeply collaborative, respectful and energetic partnership. And it’s wonderful to share that our camaraderie is genuine.”

Two actors portray Padre Salvi. They are Bon Franz Gonzales and Jay Mangui. Both are first-timers in giving life to the character instrumental to the hardships and tragedy of Ibarra.

The two were in agreement that Salvi is a cunning, dangerous and scheming antagonist. Gonzales said: “He harbors a deep, forbidden lust for Maria Clara. He has a twisted version of unrequited love, which motivated him to eliminate Ibarra.”

“He is power-hungry and vengeful,” Mangui added. “He is definitely two-faced. For all his supposedly following the vows of chastity and charity, he is privately broken, and he wants to satisfy his greed, lust and political ambition.”

With its elite creative team and music, a re-imagined Gen Z-driven classic, Derrick Monasterio’s powerful theater comeback, and advocating cultural pride and history, Ibarra… Ngayon! is truly a theater must-watch.

Performances are slated on 18 June, 7:30 p.m.; 19 June, 7:30 p.m.; and on 20 June, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the GSIS Theater at J.W. Diokno Boulevard, Pasay City. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketworld and Ticket2Me.