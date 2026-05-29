JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith prove their Gen Z appeal

“Parang ang cool no’n (that sounds so cool),” she added with a laugh.

Not to be outdone, JM adorably chimed in, “Mas cute ang Mr. and Mrs. Ibarra (Mr. and Mrs. Ibarra is cuter).”

Beyond the teasing and viral-worthy banter, fans continue to root for the pair because of the genuine connection they openly share. When asked about Fyang’s green flags, JM pointed to her authenticity and honesty.

“Siguro ‘yung green flag mo, ‘yung authenticity mo kasi that shows na wala kang secret na itinatago sa akin (Maybe your green flag is your authenticity because it shows that you don’t have any secrets you’re hiding from me),” JM shared.

Meanwhile, Fyang praised JM for his calm and caring nature.

“Sobrang understanding niya and respectful niya (He’s very understanding and respectful),” she said.

The two also admitted that the strong foundation of their love team was formed inside the iconic PBB house, where friendship naturally blossomed into something deeper.

“Siguro ang laking factor na best friend kami sa loob (Maybe a huge factor was that we were best friends inside the PBB house),” JM explained.

For fans constantly chasing JMFyang kilig moments, Fyang also revealed the last time she truly felt butterflies — during the “birthday salubong” surprise JM prepared for her, a moment that instantly sent supporters into a frenzy online.