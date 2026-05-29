JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith prove their Gen Z appeal

Ever since their unforgettable stint on Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11 in 2024 — the season that crowned Fyang Smith as Big Winner and sparked her undeniable sweet-and-salty chemistry with JM Ibarra, fondly known by fans as “JMFyang” — the duo has quickly become one of Gen Z’s most talked-about loveteams.
At the Star Magic Spotlight press conference recently, the pair once again delivered kilig-filled moments that had fans swooning.
Keeping things playful and light, Fyang joked, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith, kakaiba kasi siya. Wala silang alam na secret agent sila pareho (Mr. and Mrs. Smith is different because they don’t know they’re both secret agents).”
“Parang ang cool no’n (that sounds so cool),” she added with a laugh.
Not to be outdone, JM adorably chimed in, “Mas cute ang Mr. and Mrs. Ibarra (Mr. and Mrs. Ibarra is cuter).”
Beyond the teasing and viral-worthy banter, fans continue to root for the pair because of the genuine connection they openly share. When asked about Fyang’s green flags, JM pointed to her authenticity and honesty.
“Siguro ‘yung green flag mo, ‘yung authenticity mo kasi that shows na wala kang secret na itinatago sa akin (Maybe your green flag is your authenticity because it shows that you don’t have any secrets you’re hiding from me),” JM shared.
Meanwhile, Fyang praised JM for his calm and caring nature.
“Sobrang understanding niya and respectful niya (He’s very understanding and respectful),” she said.
The two also admitted that the strong foundation of their love team was formed inside the iconic PBB house, where friendship naturally blossomed into something deeper.
“Siguro ang laking factor na best friend kami sa loob (Maybe a huge factor was that we were best friends inside the PBB house),” JM explained.
For fans constantly chasing JMFyang kilig moments, Fyang also revealed the last time she truly felt butterflies — during the “birthday salubong” surprise JM prepared for her, a moment that instantly sent supporters into a frenzy online.
“Hindi naman ako mahirap kiligin, eh. Mabilis talaga akong kiligin. Super talaga. Kung nakikita nila akong kinikilig sa movie, kinikilig din talaga ako sa totoong buhay (I’m actually not hard to make kilig. I fall easily, really. Super. If people see me feeling kilig in movies, then I genuinely feel kilig in real life too),” she admitted.
Currently, the Kapamilya pair is gearing up for an even bigger milestone as they join the cast of the upcoming Prime Video series Love Is Never Gone.
JM and Fyang admitted that they both feel the pressure as they become part of the highly-anticipated project top-billed by Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi.
The series also marks a historic first as the first-ever Filipino series shot in Morocco.