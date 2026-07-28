The office said the response was carried out in accordance with DepEd Order No. 6, series of 2026, or the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment.

The SDO also urged the public not to share, repost, or copy the video, citing DepEd Order No. 7, series of 2026, on media management and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

It said refraining from circulating the video would help protect the rights, dignity, and mental health of the minors involved.

The office also assured parents, students, and teachers that security protocols have been implemented and school access controls are being reviewed to maintain a safe and peaceful learning environment.