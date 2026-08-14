LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Provincial and municipal officials, along with local health workers, held a forum focused on initial implementation strategies to educate the public, particularly indigenous peoples (IPs), about sexually transmitted infections (STIs), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The forum for the 1st Indigenous Peoples HIV Awareness Day was held at the Ben Palispis Multipurpose Hall at the Benguet Capitol on 14 August 2026. It followed the signing of Provincial Ordinance No. 2026-392, also known as the Benguet STI, HIV and AIDS Response Ordinance of 2026.

The ordinance was authored by Benguet Board Member and health committee chairperson Lady Charmaine Molintas-Likigan.