LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Provincial and municipal officials, along with local health workers, held a forum focused on initial implementation strategies to educate the public, particularly indigenous peoples (IPs), about sexually transmitted infections (STIs), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
The forum for the 1st Indigenous Peoples HIV Awareness Day was held at the Ben Palispis Multipurpose Hall at the Benguet Capitol on 14 August 2026. It followed the signing of Provincial Ordinance No. 2026-392, also known as the Benguet STI, HIV and AIDS Response Ordinance of 2026.
The ordinance was authored by Benguet Board Member and health committee chairperson Lady Charmaine Molintas-Likigan.
The forum also highlighted the continuing challenge of eliminating the social stigma associated with HIV and AIDS.
Based on the latest data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), HIV cases in Benguet have reached 218 since 1984. Six new cases were recorded in the first quarter of 2026.
Recently, Benguet Gov. Melchor D. Diclas, along with other officials, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Philippines Country Program Manager Dr. Ryan C. Guinaran, Provincial Health Officer II Dr. Meliarazon F. Dulay, and various provincial department heads, signed the ordinance.
The new legislation strengthens provincial efforts on prevention, voluntary and confidential testing, treatment, referral services, community education and psychosocial support.
Under the ordinance, the Provincial Health Board will serve as the Provincial AIDS Council to direct the local response, supported by a multisectoral technical working group.
To safeguard patient rights, the ordinance protects persons living with HIV from discrimination and requires strict confidentiality of medical information. It also requires a three-year provincial response plan supported by annual budget allocations.
Municipal governments are likewise directed to align their local initiatives with Republic Act No. 11166, in partnership with the Department of Health Center for Health Development-Cordillera and Project NAMNAMA.
The ordinance also officially designates 9 August of every year as Provincial Indigenous Peoples HIV Awareness Day. Coinciding with National Indigenous Peoples Day, the observance aims to deliver culturally responsive health interventions and increase HIV awareness within indigenous communities across Benguet.