FOR FLAG AND COUNTRY: Veterans Valdez, Gonzaga cherish AVC experience

Facing tall odds, Alas marched into the battlefield inside the Candon City Arena here with hopes of at least putting up a good fight in a suicide mission.

But patriotism could only do so much.

Chemistry and firepower proved the biggest issues for Alas, as it missed the podium for the first time in three years after a disappointing result in the pool stage.

Relegated in the battle for seventh, the Filipinas just don’t have the fire to resist a strong Iranian side to fall in an embarrassing sweep, 21-25, 12-25, 21-25, for the country’s worst finish in the annual tilt that concluded Sunday.

Amid criticisms, Valdez, who has given her talent and time to the country for over a decade, held her head up high, knowing she had done her part for the flag.

“I guess one thing I realized throughout this experience… I’ve also been asking myself why I came up with this decision in my volleyball career. And I think one thing that actually pushed me to do this is my love for volleyball,” said an emotional Valdez.

“Back from when I was younger until now, my love for representing our country never wavered,” added Valdez, whose last Alas stint before this AVC Cup was in 2023 in the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games.

The 32-year-old Valdez displayed her vintage form in Alas’ wins over Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan as well as in the team’s sorry five-set defeat to Australia.

The veteran was held down on offense in Alas’ consecutive losses to South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Iran.

For her part, Gonzaga cherished what she declared to be her Alas indoor volleyball swan song.

“Very thankful for the opportunity given to me for one last time, I got to play for the Philippines,” said the 34-year-old Ilongga opposite hitter.

“I always have time for the country. Even back when I was in high school, once I got called up to represent the Philippines, I’d immediately pack my bag and go. This is my last chance to represent the country, and no regrets. Super happy I got to play the sport that I love.”

Alas lost all the momentum it had built for two years in the continental tournament when the core of the squad that claimed back-to-back podium finishes in the previous editions begged off from donning the tricolor.

That Alas group, led by setter Jia Morado-De Guzman, has been vocal in their call for better and clearer direction from the now-suspended and fragmented Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Coincidental or a sign of protest, the withdrawal of the cohesive and well-jelled Alas core left PNVF scrambling for pieces to form a competitive yet time-constrained team.

Only Alyssa Solomon and Cla Loresco returned from the previous Alas batch.

Head coach Tai Bundit suffered a leg injury in a road mishap weeks before the tournament, leaving Shaq delos Santos to assume an interim role in his Alas return after seven years.

His Alas team, despite a decent mix of veterans and young guns, unraveled and crumbled under immense pressure.

Valdez clarified that she and her teammates’ decision to play and the withdrawal of former Alas players should not cause an issue.

“We’re players representing the country. Outside of all the decisions, the future remains uncertain,” she said as Alas now prepares for the Asian Games in Japan in August.

What Valdez wants now is for all stakeholders and players to learn from the lessons of their campaign and work hand — in-hand to heal the wounds of the past for the sport to regain lost ground.