Veterans deliver, power Alas Pilipinas past Uzbekistan

CANDON, Ilocos Sur — Alyssa Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Ces Molina still have it.
The seasoned and battle-tested trio made a resounding return to active national team duty after leading Alas Pilipinas to a quick work of Uzbekistan, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14, for a strong start in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Cup Pool A on Saturday at the Candon City Arena here.
In front of a sizable local crowd, Valdez turned back the hands of time and delivered a scintillating performance in her reintroduction to Alas after a three-year hiatus.
The 32-year-old Valdez punched in a game-high 14 points off 11 attacks, two kill blocks and an ace as a starter for the world No. 48 Alas.
“We’re just happy we got the win today but there are a lot of lapses, we have to correct for the next few games,” said Valdez, who last played for Alas back in 2023 Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games.
The 34-year-old Gonzaga provided 10 of her 12 markers from kills and added two aces while 31-year-old Molina finished with 11 points in the troika’s reunion since they last shared the court wearing the tricolor back in 2019 for the Manila Southeast Asian Games.
“It’s a great feeling playing with them again. We never really thought we’re gonna go back here together. Still, we’re here, so we’ll take this opportunity to share our knowledge to the young ones here in the national team,” the skipper said as she took the challenge of leading a revamped Alas after the core of the national squad in the past two years declined to participate due to various reasons.
Alas had a shaky opening frame, yielding the first two points to the Uzbeks. It turned out to be the world No. 97-ranked squad’s last taste of the lead as Valdez took over with a barrage of hits, with Gonzaga and Molina following suit.
After smelling blood in the first set, the Filipinas easily overpowered the overmatched Uzbeks in a one-hour, 20-minute volleyball clinic in the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, FIVB, AVC, Volleyball World and Candon City headed by Mayor Eric Singson.
“Of course, happy and proud with the team, considering what we went through. But knowing them, especially the veteran players, their leadership has a huge impact on the squad,” Alas Pilipinas interim coach Shaq delos Santos said.
Alas will take on Australia today at 3 p.m.
“We just need to improve, play happy and have a fighting spirit. It’s not easy to adjust to everyday games, but I think if we really want to win, we’ll perform better,” Delos Santos added.
But it’s not just the seniors who made their presence felt as newcomer Nina Ytang debuted with a bang for Alas.
The University of the Philippines product hosted a block party after scoring four of her 12 points on kill blocks.
“Happy for her contributions because we know what Ytang is capable of. We also know that she has more to offer,” Delos Santos said of the four-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines Best Blocker.