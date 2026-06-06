Veterans deliver, power Alas Pilipinas past Uzbekistan

The 32-year-old Valdez punched in a game-high 14 points off 11 attacks, two kill blocks and an ace as a starter for the world No. 48 Alas.

“We’re just happy we got the win today but there are a lot of lapses, we have to correct for the next few games,” said Valdez, who last played for Alas back in 2023 Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games.

The 34-year-old Gonzaga provided 10 of her 12 markers from kills and added two aces while 31-year-old Molina finished with 11 points in the troika’s reunion since they last shared the court wearing the tricolor back in 2019 for the Manila Southeast Asian Games.

“It’s a great feeling playing with them again. We never really thought we’re gonna go back here together. Still, we’re here, so we’ll take this opportunity to share our knowledge to the young ones here in the national team,” the skipper said as she took the challenge of leading a revamped Alas after the core of the national squad in the past two years declined to participate due to various reasons.

Alas had a shaky opening frame, yielding the first two points to the Uzbeks. It turned out to be the world No. 97-ranked squad’s last taste of the lead as Valdez took over with a barrage of hits, with Gonzaga and Molina following suit.

After smelling blood in the first set, the Filipinas easily overpowered the overmatched Uzbeks in a one-hour, 20-minute volleyball clinic in the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, FIVB, AVC, Volleyball World and Candon City headed by Mayor Eric Singson.