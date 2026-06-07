Aussies spoil Solomon’s Alas debut

“Still, proud of how we fought. We learned a lot in this game. Hopefully, we can improve since the team has been together for just a couple of weeks. We need to improve for the next games,” Solomon said.

Alas will try to recover lost ground in the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), FIVB, AVC, Volleyball World and Candon City headed by Mayor Eric Singson when it battles Kyrgyzstan Monday at 3 p.m.

The 6-foot-2 opposite hitter played beautiful music with veteran and namesake Alyssa Valdez and young middle blocker Nina Ytang in the second and third sets as Alas looked ready to follow up its sweep of Uzbekistan last Saturday.

However, the excitement of the loud partisan crowd turned silent as the youthful Aussies dominated Alas in the fourth set and led by as many as 11.

Australia carried the momentum into the fifth frame and erected a 6-3 advantage. With Solomon checked at the net by the much taller Aussies, Valdez anchored Alas’ spirited rally and knotted the count at 7 after her back-to-back kills.