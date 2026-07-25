BAGUIO CITY — The Office of the Chancellor of the University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) has warned the university community against ongoing online scams and identity theft following reports of fraudulent messages aimed at soliciting money.

According to an advisory released by the university's Office of Public Affairs (OPA), unscrupulous individuals and groups have been sending messages to members of the community in an attempt to illegally obtain money.

The administration urged students, faculty, and staff to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from these fraudulent schemes.