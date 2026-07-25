BAGUIO CITY — The Office of the Chancellor of the University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) has warned the university community against ongoing online scams and identity theft following reports of fraudulent messages aimed at soliciting money.
According to an advisory released by the university's Office of Public Affairs (OPA), unscrupulous individuals and groups have been sending messages to members of the community in an attempt to illegally obtain money.
The administration urged students, faculty, and staff to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from these fraudulent schemes.
To prevent financial loss, the university advised individuals to avoid accepting friend or message requests from unknown accounts, phone numbers, or email addresses.
The advisory also emphasized the importance of double-checking and verifying recipient details before transferring money, GCash, or mobile load, noting that scammers often use mismatched recipient accounts to deceive victims.
The university added that requests coming from familiar accounts may indicate that a contact's account has been compromised. In such cases, community members are urged to verify the request through a phone or video call before proceeding with any transaction.
Individuals who encounter suspicious online activities or require technical support are advised to immediately contact the C/LAN or the Digital Innovation Center offices.
The administration reiterated that community members should refrain from conducting online transactions with unknown or unverified individuals or entities.