"Hindi lahat ng nakapost na QR code ay inilagay ng authorized owner. Mag-ingat tayo at doon lamang tayo sa mga legitimate at authorized QR code. Palagi tayong maging mapanuri," Asueta said.

He said the ACG has received reports of victims being redirected to fake websites after scanning malicious QR codes, where they were tricked into disclosing personal and banking information.

"Ang scams ay nag-e-evolve kasabay ng technology. Kailangan laging maging mapanuri at huwag magpaloko," he added.

Asueta said the PNP-ACG is coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry to monitor online selling platforms and identify scammers using QR codes, adding that cyber warrants may be sought when necessary.

Heightened cyber watch for SONA

The PNP-ACG has also intensified its online monitoring ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27, although authorities have not detected any credible cyber threats so far.

"We haven't seen a threat so far, but we are monitoring who might take advantage of the situation," Asueta said.

He said the cyber patrol aims to detect misinformation, coordinated influence operations, phishing attacks, and online scams that could emerge before or during the SONA.

"We want to assure the public that no one will create chaos or create alarm, especially for public order at the venue of the SONA," he said.

Online scams decline

The ACG also reported a decline in online scam cases during the first half of 2026, attributing the drop to stronger public awareness and cyber safety campaigns.

Data showed that the PNP recorded 4,509 online scam cases from 1 January to 30 June 2026, down from 5,526 casesduring the same period in 2025.

Asueta credited the improvement to the support of the media, government agencies, private sector partners, and financial institutions in promoting cybersecurity awareness among the public.