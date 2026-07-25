Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. has directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to expand its Direct Commission Program to attract highly qualified professionals and develop a more agile, technologically capable, and multidisciplinary military force.

The directive seeks to enhance the recruitment and commissioning of qualified Advance Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) graduates, deserving enlisted personnel, and highly skilled professionals in critical fields such as cyber operations, artificial intelligence, engineering, aviation, communications, research and development, and other emerging technologies essential to a modernizing and expanding armed force.

The DND also instructed the AFP to establish merit-based pathways for commissioning outstanding enlisted personnel, consider reasonable accommodations for qualified persons with disabilities whose expertise is vital to defense missions, and develop appropriate training and career development programs for personnel recruited through these non-traditional entry pathways.