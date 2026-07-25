Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado has denied allegations that the Bureau of Immigration (BI) disseminated false or misleading information, stressing that the agency performs its mandate by providing factual, fair, and responsible responses to legitimate media inquiries.

The statement came in response to a letter from Solis Medina Fajardo & Malilong Law Offices, which sought the retraction of the BI's previous response to media inquiries regarding Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Viado explained that the BI's role is to respond to legitimate media queries on matters of public interest by providing information that is factual, fair, and within the scope of the agency's mandate.