Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado has denied allegations that the Bureau of Immigration (BI) disseminated false or misleading information, stressing that the agency performs its mandate by providing factual, fair, and responsible responses to legitimate media inquiries.
The statement came in response to a letter from Solis Medina Fajardo & Malilong Law Offices, which sought the retraction of the BI's previous response to media inquiries regarding Rep. Martin Romualdez.
Viado explained that the BI's role is to respond to legitimate media queries on matters of public interest by providing information that is factual, fair, and within the scope of the agency's mandate.
"The response previously issued by the BI regarding alleged travel plans that did not materialize pertains to a supposed trip in April 2026," Viado said.
"The Bureau's response referred to information available to the Bureau at the time and was issued solely in response to legitimate media inquiries. The Bureau did not initiate the public discussion on the matter," the BI chief added.
Viado also noted that the concerned party is aware of the applicable immigration records and travel restrictions relevant to the matter.
"The Bureau respectfully rejects the allegation that it disseminated false or fabricated information. We remain committed to providing honest, accurate, and responsible public information while respecting due process and the constitutional rights of all persons," Viado said.
He added that the agency will continue to perform its mandate professionally, impartially, and in accordance with the law.