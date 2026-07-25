An unplanned visit to the Quezon City Memorial Circle turned into a meaningful experience for Jiana and her companions after they joined a community mural activity held as part of the National Nutrition Month celebration.

Jiana, together with her cousins Victoria and Chesca and their friend Eunice, participated in the painting activity on Saturday after stumbling upon the event during their visit to the park.

The activity was part of the two-day "Canvas for Change: Envisioning Healthy Families and a Healthy Planet" event organized by ImagineLaw in partnership with the Quezon City government.