An unplanned visit to the Quezon City Memorial Circle turned into a meaningful experience for Jiana and her companions after they joined a community mural activity held as part of the National Nutrition Month celebration.
Jiana, together with her cousins Victoria and Chesca and their friend Eunice, participated in the painting activity on Saturday after stumbling upon the event during their visit to the park.
The activity was part of the two-day "Canvas for Change: Envisioning Healthy Families and a Healthy Planet" event organized by ImagineLaw in partnership with the Quezon City government.
In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Jiana, a resident of Barangay Commonwealth, said she and her companions had originally planned to spend the day at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, just three days before her birthday.
While exploring the park, they came across the Community Mural activity at the East Avenue entrance near the Peace Bell and decided to take part. The group spent time painting, expressing their creativity, and contributing to a community artwork promoting health and environmental awareness.
The two-day event features a community mural, a healthy market fair, advocacy exhibits, and interactive activities.
Held in celebration of National Nutrition Month, the event combines art and educational exhibits to highlight the importance of proper nutrition, the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and the promotion of a healthier food environment.