Fresh from her success as the Pinoy Big Brother Big Winner, Mika Salamanca took part in a meaningful community outreach event as she joined Good Zone and Project Pearls in celebrating the progress of children enrolled in a nutrition program.
The special gathering marked the program’s second weigh-in celebration, where organizers proudly announced that 61 children had successfully moved beyond the malnutrition line after just two months. The milestone highlighted the impact of consistent nutritional support and community partnerships.
During the event, the children proudly wore colorful hats they created for Nutrition Month, shared a hearty meal, and celebrated their health improvements together. Mika made the occasion even more memorable by reading stories to the youngsters and donating books she personally authored, bringing smiles and inspiration to the participants.
Project Pearls also expressed its gratitude to Good Zone and Mika Salamanca for helping create a joyful and meaningful day for the children, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in improving the lives of Filipino families.