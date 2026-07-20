Fresh from her success as the Pinoy Big Brother Big Winner, Mika Salamanca took part in a meaningful community outreach event as she joined Good Zone and Project Pearls in celebrating the progress of children enrolled in a nutrition program.

The special gathering marked the program’s second weigh-in celebration, where organizers proudly announced that 61 children had successfully moved beyond the malnutrition line after just two months. The milestone highlighted the impact of consistent nutritional support and community partnerships.