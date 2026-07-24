A key policy shift was reserving 100 percent of locally produced sugar for domestic consumption beginning crop year 2022-2023, ensuring that local harvests would prioritize Filipino households and food manufacturers.

“These reforms are about creating a stronger, more resilient sugar industry that can withstand climate shocks and market volatility,” SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona said. “Our goal is to protect our farmers, maintain a stable supply for consumers, and build an industry that can continue growing for generations.”

To address production disruptions caused by typhoons and El Niño, the SRA implemented calibrated import programs to bridge supply gaps without undermining local farmers. The agency also introduced incentives encouraging traders to buy locally produced raw sugar at premium prices, helping stabilize farmer incomes while maintaining market availability.

The regulator also extended the sugarcane cropping calendar by one month to allow longer crop maturity and improve sugar recovery. It strengthened oversight of alternative sweeteners and molasses imports while expanding farm mechanization through the distribution of tractors, planters, hauling trucks, and other equipment to farmer cooperatives.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said stronger farmer productivity translates into benefits for consumers through a more stable and affordable food supply.

“When farmers become more productive and earn more from their harvests, consumers also benefit through a more stable food supply and more affordable prices. These reforms strengthen our food security while creating a more competitive and sustainable sugar industry,” Laurel said.

The SRA said the reforms form part of a broader effort to build a more resilient sugar sector by improving production efficiency, strengthening farmer support, and ensuring long-term food security.