JV pushes sugar industry overhaul

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito has introduced legislation to overhaul the Philippine sugar industry, targeting systemic issues such as over-importation, low productivity and the underutilization of government funds.
Senate Bill No. 2114 aims to strengthen the Sugar Regulatory Administration and modernize the sector to protect the livelihoods of approximately 88,000 sugarcane farmers.
Ejercito cited that the industry remains a pillar of national agriculture but has been crippled by outdated milling systems, limited financing, and poor infrastructure. He specifically criticized the “poor and inefficient” implementation of the Sugar Industry Development Act (SIDA) of 2015.
“Reported utilization rates range only from approximately 10 to 18 percent, reflecting serious gaps in planning and program execution,” Ejercito said, referring to the SIDA funds intended for farmer support and research.
The senator also highlighted the financial toll of current importation policies, claiming that oversupply conditions have led to approximately P11.8 billion in foregone revenues. This instability, he argued, has directly impacted farmer incomes and the industry’s long-term sustainability.
“The sugar industry is vital to food security, renewable energy, and rural development,” Ejercito said. “It is essential that we act on these problems immediately.”
The proposed measure seeks to create a more “responsive and inclusive” governance structure within the SRA, giving small farmers a stronger voice in policy decisions. It also pushes for the institutionalization of trade safeguards to protect local producers from unfair global competition while maintaining international trade commitments.