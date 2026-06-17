DA orders mass fungus production vs pest

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. issued the directive during the 40th anniversary celebration of the Sugar Regulatory Administration, emphasizing the need for a more aggressive containment strategy to protect sugar output and farmers’ livelihoods.

“I told SRA to address the RSSI infestation head on. We have the technology and the capability to produce the biocontrol agent to do so,” Tiu Laurel said. “We must have enough biocontrol agents to cover at least 75,000 hectares.”

The move comes as reports indicate the sap-sucking pest has affected thousands of hectares in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, with industry sources also flagging possible infestations in Iloilo, Capiz, Leyte and parts of Mindanao. The SRA has so far verified about 4,600 hectares of affected sugarcane fields.

First detected in the Philippines in 2022, RSSI weakens sugarcane by feeding on plant sap and promoting the growth of sooty mold, reducing photosynthesis and lowering yields. Authorities estimate the pest can cut the sugar content of infected cane by up to 50 percent.

While the SRA currently has about P8 million allocated for mitigation efforts, Tiu Laurel pledged additional support for expanding biological control measures and developing artificial intelligence-based tools for early detection and monitoring. He also offered the use of Bureau of Plant Industry laboratories and other DA facilities to accelerate production of the biocontrol agent.

The government’s latest intervention underscores a growing shift toward science-based and environmentally sustainable solutions as it seeks to curb the outbreak and safeguard the long-term stability of the sugar industry.