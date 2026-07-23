According to CEO Acosta, the 1Bataan Housing Project-Pilar is now offering a mid-rise residential community to the people of Bataan, which is developed under the national Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

She furthered that this township offers subsidized, high-quality, and affordable condominium-style units targeting low-income families and first-time homebuyers.

She expressed her gratitude to the Bataan Human Settlements Office and private developer Diamond Land Resources Inc. for their cooperation in making the project a realization, further boosting President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s housing initiatives in Bataan.

Project developer Diamond Land Resources Inc. said that the 1Bataan Housing Project in Pilar features 600 ready-for-move-in units across five-storey mid-rise buildings. Currently, there are ongoing construction and coordination meetings for related phases handled by the Bataan Human Settlements Office and developers like Diamond Land Resources Inc.

Diamond Land Resources Inc. stated that the residential development focuses heavily on providing accessibility and modern suburban amenities, adding that the area is accessible through the Roman Superhighway, Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

The developer added that the housing community is strategically positioned near public schools, health offices, local public markets, and the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB), providing workers inside the Bataan Freeport affordable housing.

The structure is composed of five-story mid-rise structures holding a gross total of 600 move-in ready residential units across its deployment phases, with amenities such as community spaces like a basketball court, a central clubhouse, a shared swimming pool, and public pocket parks.

DHSUD said that the units are built uniformly under standard 4PH guidelines, having a 25-square meter total floor area that are partitioned into two compact bedrooms, one bathroom, and a kitchen space.

The said unit has a base cost of under standard 4PH rates at P1,381,364.00. Amortization for the said units have an estimated monthly payments drop to roughly Php 5,198.51 for a maximum 30-year term.

This is heavily aided by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) 2% active interest subsidy, yielding a 3% net promo interest rate during the initial loan period.