"The Expanded 4PH Program is delivering on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to give every Filipino family a real opportunity to own a home. The completed housing units we saw today in Tarlac, including homes ready for occupancy, show that the program is not just a promise on paper. These are actual homes being built and turned over to Filipino families," Aliling said.

"Through stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, we are moving more Filipinos from aspiration to actual homeownership, and Tarlac is the latest proof of that progress," he added.

At Brentwood Residences, DHSUD and Pag-IBIG officials also turned over housing units to Pag-IBIG members who availed themselves of housing loans under the program.

The turnover follows similar activities in Batangas, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Laguna, Bacolod, and other areas as the government continues the nationwide implementation of Expanded 4PH.

Brentwood Residences, developed by Apec Homes, spans 7.4 hectares and will have 1,022 townhouse units priced from P850,000 to P1.2 million.

Meanwhile, Kaia Homes, developed by Citihomes Builder and Development Inc., is a 47.8-hectare project with 7,066 townhouse units priced from P999,000 to P1.16 million.

Combined, the two developments will provide 8,088 housing units. Eligible socialized housing units qualify for Pag-IBIG Fund housing loans at a subsidized three percent interest rate under the Expanded 4PH Program.

Acosta said Pag-IBIG Fund continues to support the government's housing initiatives by making home financing affordable for qualified members.

"Secretary Aliling and DHSUD are making sure that more quality housing options reach Filipino families under the Expanded 4PH Program. Pag-IBIG Fund's role is to help our qualified members afford these homes through low interest rates and manageable monthly payments that fit an ordinary worker's budget," Acosta said.

She also encouraged borrowers to keep their housing loan payments current to help sustain Pag-IBIG Fund's financing programs and enable more Filipino workers and families to become homeowners.

DHSUD and Pag-IBIG Fund said they will continue inspecting housing developments and conducting turnover activities in other provinces as more Expanded 4PH projects are completed nationwide.