The Baby Dolls continue to dominate social media with their infectious tracks “Oooh Lala Baby” and “Ikembot Mo,” but few fans realize that both songs first appeared in Vhong Navarro’s 2014 comedy film Da Possessed.
Vhong expressed nothing but pride over the renewed popularity of the songs, saying the group gave them a fresh identity that perfectly suits today’s audience.
“Na-proud ako kasi ang ganda. Nakakabilib kasi parang mas para talagang sa kanila ’yung kanta. Pasok sa boses ng mga girls, masang-masa. Talagang tatatak sa pandinig mo.”
According to the It’s Showtime host, the Baby Dolls’ lively rendition has breathed new life into the tracks, making them resonate with a new generation of listeners while turning them into some of the biggest viral dance hits online today.