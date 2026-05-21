Lanao Sur towns surrender 108 loose firearms

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Four municipalities in Lanao del Sur turned over 108 loose firearms to authorities while the provincial government distributed agricultural and livelihood assistance to local cooperatives.
The concurrent initiatives in Mulondo, Tamparan, Lumba Bayabao and Taraka are part of the government’s Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program.
The program serves as a key component of the Normalization Track under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, aligning with a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to curb unlicensed firearms in areas previously affected by conflict.
Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Mel Senen Sarmiento joined officials from the Philippine Army, the Philippine National Police, local government units, village leaders, and religious representatives at the ceremony.
Sarmiento said the national government remains focused on reconciliation, supporting former combatants, and working alongside local leaders to drive socioeconomic progress.
He cited that by working with all stakeholders and creating shared value, the government ensures no one is excluded from the journey toward positive peace.
Brig. Gen. Billy dela Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the voluntary surrender reflects a growing community commitment to reject violence and uphold the rule of law.
He added that the turnover shows strong cooperation among local governments, security sectors and residents in promoting peace and security.
The firearms program complements broader efforts to resolve “rido,” or traditional clan feuds, through dialogue with religious and traditional leaders.
Dela Rosa said reducing the number of loose firearms is only the first step. He stated that authorities will conduct a comprehensive assessment involving data gathering, community consultations, and security evaluations to measure how these efforts reduce armed violence and clan disputes.
Parallel to the security track, the Lanao del Sur provincial government deployed economic assistance packages to strengthen the agricultural sector and support community enterprises.
Through the Provincial Cooperative Office and the Provincial Gender and Development Office, 14 cooperatives received P50,000 each, free registration assistance, and vegetable and crop seedlings.
Nine of those groups also received farm machinery, including multi-cultivators, tillers and weeders.
Vice Gov. Mohammad Khalid R. Adiong stressed that development and peacebuilding operate hand in hand, adding that the provincial government remains dedicated to expanding opportunities for farmers and grassroots organizations.
Adiong cited that the province aims to strengthen partnerships with the agricultural sector to improve livelihoods.
Provincial cooperative officer Ashadie A. Alonto said integrating modern technology into farming is a priority to raise production, increase household income, and strengthen local food security. Alonto urged beneficiaries to make full use of the machinery to work more efficiently.
Alliah Lucman, head of the Provincial Gender and Development Office, said the aid program embodies Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr.’s vision of inclusive governance and public service.