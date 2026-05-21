Lanao Sur towns surrender 108 loose firearms

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Four municipalities in Lanao del Sur turned over 108 loose firearms to authorities while the provincial government distributed agricultural and livelihood assistance to local cooperatives.

The concurrent initiatives in Mulondo, Tamparan, Lumba Bayabao and Taraka are part of the government’s Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program.

The program serves as a key component of the Normalization Track under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, aligning with a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to curb unlicensed firearms in areas previously affected by conflict.