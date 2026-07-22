The competition will run from 7 to 11 September at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, bringing together about 350 competitors from TESDA's 18 regional offices who qualified through their respective regional skills competitions.

"This competition is a showcase of technical excellence. Through WorldSkills, young Filipinos have a platform to demonstrate their world-class skills and prove that Filipino talent can compete and excel on the global stage," TESDA Director General Kiko Benitez said.

Formerly known as the Philippine National Skills Competition, the event now carries the WorldSkills Philippinesbrand to align with the standards of WorldSkills International and reinforce TESDA's push to produce globally competitive skilled workers.

Participants will compete in 30 skill areas spanning construction, manufacturing and engineering, information and communications technology, creative arts and fashion, social and personal services, and transportation and logistics.

TESDA said the competition aims to raise the quality of technical-vocational education, strengthen industry partnerships, and identify the country's best young skilled professionals for WorldSkills International, WorldSkills Asia, and WorldSkills ASEAN competitions.

The event builds on the Philippines' successful hosting of the 14th WorldSkills ASEAN Competition and the country's record performance in the regional meet, further cementing its position as a leader in skills development.

WorldSkills Philippines is conducted under Republic Act No. 7796, or the TESDA Act of 1994, which mandates the holding of an annual national skills competition to develop world-class Filipino talent.