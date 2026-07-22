To better understand the current findings of the NBI, Senator Joel Villanueva asked the investigative agency’s director as to what portion of the investigation they were when it came to identifying the contact person of the Vice President.

Matibag told the court that their team was “certain” that Duterte had in fact contracted an assassin based on the statements that she initially uttered during a 23 November 2024 press conference where she first uttered her kill threat to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Marcos, and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The official further explained that the main reason that they investigated the incident was not primarily because the communication led to a threat, it was because of the effect that the same would have on social order.

“Like we said, we have to address the issue of national security, the safety of the President which is a primary mandate of the National Bureau of Investigation. With the threat to the President, if it is as serious as this, this also leads to disorder and disrespect to law and order,” he said.

Davao Death Squad

Among the notable revelations of Matibag during his first day of serving as a witness during the proceedings were that they were investigating the angle that the infamous Davao Death Squad (DDS) that was first linked to the Duterte kin through former President and Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

The NBI chief that they viewed the group as part of the network of the respondent that could have been contacted to carry out the kill threat on the individuals that she named.

Matibag would later clarify that their investigation was not solely focused on the death squad, and that they were investigating a total of 20 individuals composed of people from the service and some members of the Duterte’s security group.

“We are narrowing it down already to less than 20 individuals and we already have their names. In fact, we have already talked to some of their families and acquaintances," he said.

Villanueva attempted to get specific names of the said persons of interests, but the official said that he was restricted from naming names given that the investigation was ongoing.

Why file a case without an assassin?

Another matter that Matibag confirmed during his testimony on Tuesday, 21 July, was the fact that a case of inciting to sedition and multiple counts of grave threats were filed against the Vice President before the Department of Justice (DOJ) in February of 2025.

Notably, the case has remained unresolved under the DOJ.

Curious on why this was the case, Senator Imee Marcos sought to identify why a case was already filed against Duterte when they have yet to identify that there was in fact an individual that was contacted to carry out the order.

Matibag, although not being the chief of the NBI at the time, explained that investigators of the case had already found enough evidence to support such a criminal charge to be filed against Duterte.

“Respectfully, your honor, the elements of grave threats and inciting to sedition are different. Based on the investigation report, and findings of the NBI then, the elements were met, that was why the contacted assassin did not need to be found,” the official said.

“That is not the element of filing the complaint,” he added.

With Matibag serving as the final witness for grave threats, the House prosecution is set to proceed to their presentation on the impeachment article related to the unexplained wealth of the Vice President on Wednesday, 29 July.

It was also announced by impeachment court presiding judge Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero that the trial would shift from a schedule beginning 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.