Each barangay will receive ₱200,000, with ₱100,000 earmarked for educational assistance to help children continue their schooling. The remaining ₱100,000 will fund projects and priorities identified by local communities.

Partnership with BARMM

Marcos reaffirmed the national government's partnership with the Bangsamoro Government, saying both sides remain committed to peace, inclusive development, and improving the lives of Filipinos.

"As we gather here today, we reaffirm the enduring partnership between the National Government and the Bangsamoro Government—one anchored on mutual trust, shared responsibility, and a firm commitment to our people," the President said.

He added that 15 BARMM ministries and offices, led by the Office of the Chief Minister, joined the rollout by providing various forms of assistance to at least 1,000 beneficiaries.

While acknowledging the gains achieved through the peace process, Marcos said more work remains to build a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Bangsamoro.

The President also cited the amendments to the Bangsamoro Organic Law, enacted following the Supreme Court's ruling on BARMM's territorial composition, saying the changes would help ensure an orderly and credible first parliamentary election.

He noted that the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections were rescheduled to the second Monday of September 2026, giving the BARMM government time to implement the Court's decision while preserving the region's autonomy.

Marcos also highlighted programs supporting Muslim communities, including the government's Iftar Program, which delivers services in a manner that respects Islamic traditions and culture.

From January 2025 to May 2026, the government provided relief assistance, burial aid, medical missions, and other social services to more than 18,200 beneficiaries.

The President added that over the past two years, the government has also extended assistance to more than 26,800 Hajj registrants.