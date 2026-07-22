"Digitalizing public finance management amplifies the power of Visa in helping the government make transactions more secure, seamless and digital," Visa Philippines Country Manager Jeffrey Navarro said.

"Through this innovation, we see this impactful collaboration with LANDBANK giving government agencies greater control over their processes, enabling them to be more agile and transparent, ultimately improving the delivery of services to the Filipino public," Navarro added.

The state-owned lender said that, by the fourth quarter, cardholders are expected to gain access to an integrated digital expense management platform that will automate transaction capture, reconciliation, approval workflows and reporting. The platform is also expected to provide agencies with enhanced spending visibility, stronger financial controls and data-driven insights.

"Through our strengthened partnership with Visa, we are bringing global payments innovation to the public sector to drive transparency and accountability while advancing the National Government's digitalization agenda. This empowers agencies with stronger financial oversight while building a more responsive digital experience for Filipinos," LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said.

The GPC will initially be used for low-value procurement, government travel-related expenses and recurring payments. LANDBANK said the Bureau of the Treasury is among the first agencies to adopt the system. The bureau manages the custody and disbursement of government funds through its 16 regional offices nationwide.

LANDBANK recently waived online InstaPay and PESONet transfer fees, while also implementing zero fees on eligible person-to-government (P2G) transactions made through QRPh.