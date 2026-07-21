The photos showed five teachers from each school receiving the laptops, suggesting that five units were distributed per school. However, the post did not indicate when the turnover took place.

Instead of drawing praise, the post was met with numerous laughing reactions and comments questioning the authenticity and timing of the distribution.

Several teachers pointed out that those in the photos were wearing the previous Department of Education uniforms used during the tenure of then-Education secretary and now Vice President Sara Duterte.

The old uniforms led some commenters to speculate that the photos were taken years earlier and asked why more recent images were not used if the laptop distribution had indeed just taken place.

Some commenters also questioned whether the distribution cited in the post had actually occurred.