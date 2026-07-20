She stressed that the government remains committed to the fair and proper implementation of the law for both Filipinos and foreign visitors.

"Mananatiling patas at propesyunal ang pagpapanatili ng batas. Sa administration ni President Ferdinand Marcos, isinusulong ng pamahalaan hindi lamang ang kapakanan ng taong bayan, kung hindi kasama ang mga dayuhang turista na tumatangkilik sa ganda ng Pilipinas," she said.

Castro said the Bureau of Immigration continues to coordinate with the local government, law enforcement agencies, and tourism officials to promote both community safety and responsible tourism.

She added that the BI plans to conduct capacity-building seminars this month for local officials and frontline personnel to strengthen their understanding of immigration laws.

Castro also said the Land Transportation Office has proposed closer coordination with the Bureau of Immigration in handling foreign nationals who violate traffic laws.

The Palace official made the remarks following recent incidents in Siargao, including an alleged assault in May and the arrest of 10 foreign nationals, saying these underscore the government's commitment to fair and effective law enforcement while promoting responsible tourism.