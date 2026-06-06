Mika Salamanca opens up on online backlash

Mika Salamanca got candid about dealing with online hate in the latest episode of the digital podcast Hot Takes, where she appeared as guest and shared her unfiltered thoughts on showbiz pressures, public opinion, and the realities of being constantly scrutinized online. The Star Music artist and The Secrets of Hotel 88 Kapuso star spoke openly about navigating criticism in the digital age.
The episode featured Mika’s reflections on online negativity and how not all attacks come from strangers, noting that some may even come from people within an artist’s own circle. She emphasized the importance of maintaining boundaries and not feeling pressured to overexpose oneself for validation or recognition.
“Naniniwala ako na ang basher hindi lang mga taong hindi mo kilala, minsan mga taong nasa tabi mo gumagawa ng account laban sayo. Hindi mo kailangan hubaran ‘yung sarili mo para makilala ka ng ibang tao (I believe that bashers are not just people you don't know, sometimes people right next to you are creating an account against you. You don't have to undress yourself for other people to recognize you),” she said.
The weekly podcast continues to feature candid conversations with celebrities, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 9 a.m.