Mika Salamanca opens up on online backlash

Mika Salamanca got candid about dealing with online hate in the latest episode of the digital podcast Hot Takes, where she appeared as guest and shared her unfiltered thoughts on showbiz pressures, public opinion, and the realities of being constantly scrutinized online. The Star Music artist and The Secrets of Hotel 88 Kapuso star spoke openly about navigating criticism in the digital age.

The episode featured Mika’s reflections on online negativity and how not all attacks come from strangers, noting that some may even come from people within an artist’s own circle. She emphasized the importance of maintaining boundaries and not feeling pressured to overexpose oneself for validation or recognition.