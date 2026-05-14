Shakira just dropped the theme song for the 2026 World Cup

Latina pop superstar Shakira just dropped Dai Dai, the official anthem for the 2026 World Cup. The upbeat Hiphop-infused track, whose title translates to 'come on, come on' or 'go, go' in Italian, captures the electrifying energy of the games. The Grammy winner collaborated with Nigerian singer - songwriter Burna Boy, giving Dai Dai some hefty danceable beats.

The singer was also the voice behind the incredibly catchy Waka Waka, the World Cup anthem for when the tournament was held in South Africa in 2010.

Shakira teased a clip of the new song in a post on her Instagram account. The video features the singer with dancers playing a game of soccer on the field of the Maracaña Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.