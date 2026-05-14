Shakira just dropped the theme song for the 2026 World Cup

Latina pop superstar Shakira just dropped Dai Dai, the official anthem for the 2026 World Cup. The upbeat Hiphop-infused track, whose title translates to 'come on, come on' or 'go, go' in Italian, captures the electrifying energy of the games. The Grammy winner collaborated with Nigerian singer - songwriter Burna Boy, giving Dai Dai some hefty danceable beats.
The singer was also the voice behind the incredibly catchy Waka Waka, the World Cup anthem for when the tournament was held in South Africa in 2010.
Shakira teased a clip of the new song in a post on her Instagram account. The video features the singer with dancers playing a game of soccer on the field of the Maracaña Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Shakira is also part of the stellar lineup of performers at the very first World Cup Final Halftime Show. She will be joined by the one and only Queen of Pop, Madonna, fresh off the release of her new album, Confessions II, and K-Pop supergroup BTS, who are in the middle of their massive Arirang world tour. The show's lineup was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and the performance will be for the benefit of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, with the goal of raising USD100M for greater access to education and football for young people. The World Cup Finals, and the halftime show is set for 19 July, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.
The World Cup Finals has always been a huge draw for audiences, with over 1.5 billion tuning in for the game in 2022. With the introduction of the halftime show, they hope to draw in larger audience numbers for the game.