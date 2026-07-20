Actress and content creator Ivana Alawi is celebrating another major milestone after surpassing 50 million followers on Facebook, making her the most-followed celebrity on the platform in the Philippines.
Alawi marked the achievement by sharing her management's congratulatory post on her Instagram Story.
“Congratulations, Ivana Alawi. Nasa puso mo talaga ang pagtulong sa kapwa,” the post read.
It continued: “50 million followers on Facebook is a phenomenal milestone that solidifies your reign as the most-followed Facebook page in the Philippines.”
The post also highlighted the qualities that have endeared Alawi to millions of fans.
“Your authenticity, generosity, and undeniable charm continue to inspire millions around the world. Truly unmatched!”
Known for her large-scale giveaways, Alawi previously celebrated reaching 47 million Facebook followers by handing out cash to ordinary Filipinos on the streets.
“Ang iniisip ko ay ‘yung mga nagmamahal sa akin at kung paano ako makakatulong,” she said in an interview last year.