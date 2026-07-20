Looking back, the four-time Emmy winner said he now realizes he was deeply unhappy even as his career reached unprecedented heights.

"I was not happy. I was stressed," Parsons said, explaining that he constantly felt pressured to keep everything together. He believed the show's success—and the opportunities that followed—depended entirely on relentless discipline and overworking, a mindset he now questions in hindsight.

Despite the sitcom becoming one of television's biggest modern comedies, Parsons said he has no desire to relive that chapter of his life.

"I wouldn't do that again for any amount of money," he said.

The actor added that, since the series concluded in 2019, he has gradually reshaped the way he views both the show and the role that made him a household name.

Rather than distancing himself from Sheldon Cooper, Parsons said he has learned to develop a healthier relationship with the character, describing the process as something that continues to evolve over time.

Running for 12 seasons and 279 episodes between 2007 and 2019, The Big Bang Theory became one of the most successful sitcoms of its generation. The series followed a group of socially awkward scientists navigating friendship, romance and everyday life alongside their neighbor Penny.

Parsons starred opposite Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik. During its run, the series collected 10 Emmy Awards, while Parsons earned four Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophies for his portrayal of the brilliant but eccentric Sheldon Cooper.