Espina, a former editor of SunStar Cebu, surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Negros Island Region Field Unit and posted P6,000 bail on Friday.

"No journalist should be arrested for doing their job. No editor should face jail time for giving space to public opinion," the EVMWB said.

The group also criticized the circumstances surrounding the case, noting that Espina allegedly received no subpoena, learned of the arrest warrant only days before it was served, and had to secure bail before the court's 5 p.m. deadline.

It said requiring Espina to travel a long distance to defend herself over an opinion article amounted to harassment and intimidation.

"No member of the press should be forced to travel hundreds of miles, at great personal cost, just to defend themselves in court for an article that falls under protected speech," the group said.

The complaint was filed by a district supervising minister of a religious organization, who alleged that the opinion piece published by SunStar Cebu caused him annoyance, irritation, torment, distress, and disturbance.