“Magkaiba man ang programa, iisa lang ang layunin: pagmamahal at pagpapalakas ng ating industriya,” Dingdong wrote, emphasizing that while they lead competing television programs, they remain united in their advocacy for Filipino actors.

He added that their Sunday meeting was filled with meaningful conversations and an exchange of ideas as they prepared for a new AKTOR project that will be spearheaded by Coco. “Para sa AKTOR. Para sa mga aktor. Para sa industriya. Salamat, Coco,” he said.

The meeting comes as Dingdong headlines “Master Cutter,” while Coco continues to dominate evenings with “Sigabo,” making them direct competitors in the primetime landscape. Yet their latest interaction sends a strong message that healthy competition on screen does not prevent collaboration behind the scenes.

For fans, the image of two of Philippine television’s biggest leading men working together offers a refreshing reminder that beyond network rivalries and ratings, there is a common goal of strengthening the local entertainment industry and supporting the welfare of Filipino actors.