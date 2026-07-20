Tiu Laurel said preserving every kilogram of fish is just as important as increasing production.

“Food security is not only about catching more fish. It is about making sure every kilogram that reaches our ports is preserved, marketed efficiently and delivered to Filipino families in the best possible condition. Investments like the Bulan ice plant help reduce post-harvest losses, strengthen the fisheries value chain and improve the incomes of our fisherfolk,” he said.

Situated at the southwestern tip of Luzon, the Bulan Fish Port Complex serves fishing vessels from Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Masbate, Northern Samar and nearby island provinces. In 2025 alone, the port handled 23,780.5 metric tons of fish and served 1,236 fisherfolk, traders, brokers and vessel operators.

Once operational, the facility will produce 1,200 ice blocks weighing 50 kilograms each every day and store up to 120 metric tons of ice, ensuring adequate supply during peak sardine fishing months. Ice will be sold at P130 per 50-kilogram block, either whole or crushed, providing affordable preservation for fish landed at the port.

Water used in production will undergo treatment before entering the ice-making process. Officials said one kilogram of ice can preserve one kilogram of fish for as long as seven days.

Pangapalan described the facility as an investment that benefits the entire fisheries supply chain.

“This ice plant is more than a post-harvest facility; it is an investment in people. A reliable supply of ice allows fisherfolk to preserve the quality of their catch, traders and processors to reduce losses, and consumers to enjoy safer and fresher seafood. Every block of ice produced here represents fish saved from spoilage, livelihoods protected, and food secured for Filipino families.”

PFDA is also implementing the first phase of the Bulan Fish Port Complex expansion, which includes a new trading hall, additional ice stalls and a materials recovery facility to accommodate rising fish landings and improve trading efficiency.

Tiu Laurel said the expansion will further strengthen the resilience of the country’s fisheries industry while supporting long-term national food security.