Initial investigation disclosed that the complainant, a medical doctor, had been searching for the missing remote key of his Ford Mustang for approximately two months.

On the day of the arrest, a relative attempting to park the vehicle noticed it refused to lock, sparking a suspicion that the smart key was actively broadcasting nearby and might be in the possession of the driver.

To verify the suspicion, the complainant requested the driver to bring his motorcycle close to the Ford Mustang, as the sports car's systems would only respond if the smart key was within immediate operating range.

As soon as the motorcycle was moved near the vehicle, the Mustang's headlights automatically illuminated, confirming the key's presence.

The suspect then voluntarily opened his motorcycle’s storage compartment upon his employer's request, revealing the missing remote key inside. The victim immediately executed a citizen's arrest and called for law enforcement assistance.

Assisting officers from Makati Police Substation 2 arrived at the scene, took custody of the suspect, and recovered the stolen electronic key.

The suspect was turned over to the Investigation and Detective Management Section gor proper documentation.

Flrmal charges for qualified theft are being prepared for inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Makati City.