The Quezon City government announced that it had fully equipped a total of three more public schools with solar panels as part of its ongoing solarization program.

In a post, the city government said that there were a total of 20 out of its 25 schools in the program that had fully operational solar power systems installed.

It was also revealed that the program had already saved the institutions around P6 million in electricity costs from January to June this 2026 while producing 524,000 kWh of clean and renewable energy.