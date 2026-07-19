The Quezon City government announced that it had fully equipped a total of three more public schools with solar panels as part of its ongoing solarization program.
In a post, the city government said that there were a total of 20 out of its 25 schools in the program that had fully operational solar power systems installed.
It was also revealed that the program had already saved the institutions around P6 million in electricity costs from January to June this 2026 while producing 524,000 kWh of clean and renewable energy.
On Saturday, 18 July, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte led the inauguration of the systems in San Bartolome High School, Novaliches High School, and San Augustin Elementary School.
Each school was provided with a total of 170 solar panels fitted to the electrical needs of each school.
The local government said that the funds that would be saved from the installation of solar panels would be used for other programs and facilities that would benefit the youth within the city.
In a separate development, Belmonte also led the inauguration of a three-storey multi-purpose building in Barangay Pasong Putik Proper.
The establishment was said to provide a dedicated parking facility, offices, and a full-sized covered court for citizens in Novaliches.
Throughout the launch events, the Quezon City mayor was joined by officials from the city government, particularly officers from the 5th District of the city.