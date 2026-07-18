"We have long prepared for this historic election in BARMM, and the additional manpower and cooperation of our local stakeholders serve as an assurance that we would deliver the end goal of protecting all our kababayan in the region to exercise their right to vote peacefully," Nartatez said in a statement.

The election period officially began on July 16, along with the implementation of the election gun ban, which will remain in effect until Sept. 29.

PNP Public Information Office chief P/Col. Allen Rae Co reminded the public that only police officers in uniform and other individuals authorized by the Comelec may carry firearms during the election period.

"'Yung normal, 'yung authorized, especially 'yung ating kapulisan in uniform and authorized by the Comelec to carry firearms during the election period. All other permits to carry are suspended during this period," Co said.

To enforce the gun ban, the PNP has established checkpoints across BARMM and intensified intelligence operations in coordination with the AFP and local government units.

Authorities have identified several election hotspots in the region and are closely monitoring possible threats from remnants of the Abu Sayyaf Group and splinter factions of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters that could disrupt the elections.

Despite these concerns, Nartatez said the PNP has not monitored any security threats since the implementation of the gun ban.

"Our police force remains committed to carrying out its mandate to protect the integrity of this democratic process," he said.

The PNP said it will continue coordinating with the AFP, Comelec, and local government units while maintaining a strong checkpoint presence throughout the election period to help ensure peaceful, orderly, and credible BARMM parliamentary elections.