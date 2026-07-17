Dela Cruz's son, Johnver Francisco, a cockfighting enthusiast, disappeared on 18 April 2021. Francisco was the live-in partner of Ladao, and the two have two children.

Both respondents acknowledged meeting Ang's lawyer, Caroline Cruz, in March and April this year but said they themselves initiated the meetings.

"Mga Pebrero nitong 2026, sinubukan naming kausapin si Atty. Cruz. Sa pagkakatanda ko, sumubok po akong kausapin si Atty. Cruz gamit ang aking Facebook," Ladao said in her affidavit.

Dela Cruz said she became familiar with Cruz through the lawyer's pandemic-era vlogs about the programs of the Pitmaster Foundation, where Cruz serves as executive director.

She also said members of the Sisters of the Religious Virgin Mary, who had long been her clients as a manicurist, spoke highly of Cruz, a former student of the congregation.

Although they knew Cruz represented Ang, Dela Cruz said the group still sought a meeting in hopes of receiving guidance and assistance.

She, Ladao and fellow victim's relative Eloisa Bohol met Cruz at her Mandaluyong office on 4 March.

"Sa katunayan kahit kailan ay hindi rin humingi ng kahit anong kapalit si Atty. Cruz sa tulong na kanyang binigay," Ladao said.

"Wala ring kahit anong utos o hiling mula kay Atty. Cruz na itigil namin ang pagpunta sa mga hearing o itigil namin ang pagkamit sa hustisya," she added.

The respondents said Bohol later informed other relatives about the meeting, leading to another gathering with Cruz on 6 March, described as a "girls' talk." Those present included Bohol, Ma. Theresa Japag and other relatives.

Japag is among the complainants in the obstruction of justice case pending before the DOJ against Ladao, Dela Cruz, Cruz and two other respondents.

Ladao said the participants attended voluntarily and were never pressured to do anything, adding that the discussion focused on how Cruz might be able to assist them.

Earlier reports stated that some relatives who attended received modest financial assistance from Cruz, who allegedly paid out of her own pocket after learning they needed help with expenses related to pursuing the case.

Ladao insisted the assistance was later mischaracterized by some members of the group as a payoff.

She specifically criticized Japag's allegations.

"Nakapagtataka na hindi binanggit ni Teresa (Japag) sa kanyang salaysay na noong 'girls talk' na ito ay ayaw niya ng tulong-tulong na pinansiyal na maliit at ang gusto niya ay malaking bagsakan," Ladao said.

Another complainant, Dianne Loyola, together with Bohol, also met Cruz on 20 April, a meeting Ladao said she attended. She again denied that any payoff took place.

Ladao and Dela Cruz also said they were surprised when another group of victims' relatives later accused them of accepting money from Ang's camp.

Earlier reports showed that Ladao's group had complained of being removed from a group chat by Loyola and Japag's camp.

Ladao alleged that Loyola, Bohol and their allies had been planning to seek a substantial out-of-court settlement from Ang's camp in exchange for dropping the case.

Ang's camp, however, has consistently denied that any settlement negotiations ever took place.