DOST program boosts Capiz couple's tuyo business

ROXAS CITY, CAPIZ — Originally managed by just two people—couple Lucille and Eugenio Dalida—Tuyo de Capiz now has over 100 partner communities and has expanded its reach across the country, as well as to Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe.

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)'s Innovation-enabling Fund (iFund), Lucille said they started as a micro business managed solely by her and her husband, Eugenio.

iFund offers support to micro, small, and medium enterprises by promoting sustainability, resilience, and innovativeness through technological advancements and other science and technology interventions.

"Nakatulong talaga [itong iFund], sa ibang tao, [dahil] nagbibigay din natin ng livelihood (iFund really helped us as well as other people because we were able to provide livelihood)," Lucille said.

The first assistance they received from the DOST included equipment such as pressure canners, packaging materials, bottles, and storage facilities.

"Malaking tulong para sa amin talaga. Yung pressure canner namin noon dati, yung maliit lang talaga (It really helped us a lot. Before, we only had a small pressure canner)," Lucille continued.

"Then ayun, mas napabilis yung progress ng business namin kasi nakaka-procure kami ng machines, natutulungan kami sa product analysis namin, sa laboratories with the budget na binibigay sa amin (Then our progress improved because we were able to procure more machines and they were also able to help us with product analysis and we were able to afford laboratories from the budget they give us)," she added.

With the new machines, the number of products they can produce has increased significantly. From just 200 to 300 packs before, they are now able to pack 800 to 1,000 dried fish.

For DOST Secretary Renato Solidum, more than financial aid, they also share "feasibility studies" to ensure that the products would succeed.