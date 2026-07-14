"This is our opportunity to make science real, tangible, and impactful to the daily lives of ordinary Filipinos," he said.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano have shown support for local government units in Central Visayas.

Key discussions during this three-day event include the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).

DOST presents AI as a tool that can improve government services, business operations, education, agriculture, and healthcare, while stressing the need for human oversight, data protection, and ethical use.

The event showcases locally developed mobile games focused on smart cities, Filipino traditional games, food security, and disaster response.

Through Next Level: The Game Development Challenge, students and developers will present games that apply skills in programming, animation, digital design, and storytelling.

DOST said game development can create opportunities for young Filipinos in the digital and creative industries. It can also be used to promote education, disaster awareness, Filipino culture, and other public-interest topics.

RSTIW features conferences on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) development, technology transfer, startups, sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, and industries of the future.

The DRONE CV Industry Action Plan and the presentation of Mandaue City's Smart and Sustainable Communities Roadmap were launched.