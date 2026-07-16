“Every local water district has the potential to do more for the communities it serves. Our role at LWUA is to provide the financing and support that help turn those opportunities into reality—whether through new water sources, expanded service coverage, or infrastructure that improves the daily lives of Filipino families,” LWUA Administrator Jose Moises “Joy” F. Salonga said.

The agency said its financing has supported 114 completed projects nationwide, helping strengthen water supply systems and improve service delivery.

LWUA added that local water districts now provide water service through about 6.06 million connections, reaching an estimated 24.8 million Filipinos.

The agency also cited improvements in operational efficiency.

As of December 2025, 61 of 117 water districts in Mindanao had improved their non-revenue water (NRW) performance, with 29 reducing water losses below the 20-percent benchmark.

Nationwide, 149 water districts now maintain NRW levels of 20 percent or lower, allowing utilities to serve more customers by reducing leaks, theft and other system losses.

To help accelerate infrastructure investments, LWUA said it has shortened the average processing time for tariff applications to 32 working days, below its 45-day target.